Film Teaser: ShadowGate - Coming Soon!

The material presented in this documentary should concern people of all political affiliations given elected officials are not the shadow government.

This is about real players whose names are never mentioned, but should be.

Corrupt career politicians are definitely part of the beltway swamp, even aspects of the deep state, but they are not the shadow government.

Two whistleblowers who worked extensively within the Shadow Government as contractors have come forward with revelations that may be the biggest whistleblowing event to date.

The Reopen America Back to School Special is now live! Save up to 60% on our most popular items!