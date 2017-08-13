'Final Warning' To 'White People' Goes Viral On Twitter After Charlottesville Rally
One of the top responses on Twitter to Saturday’s violence in Charlottesville is a “final warning” to “white people” threatening to “burn their neighborhoods down.”

Nineteen-year-old YouTuber “Jay Versace” is seen holding a knife and threatening to destroy “white people” as a race because there’s “way more black people than white people in this motherf**king country, world, and existence.”

“Ya’ll n***as want to burn candles? B*tch, we’ll burn neighborhoods down,” Versace says. “We’ll go all the way to wherever ya’ll motherf**kin’ live and light that whole sh*t up!”

“I’m telling you know, cut it the f**k out. The black person you see right now, is not the same black person you saw in 1923. We a whole new breed, b*tch. And we crazy as f**k, try it b*tch, I f**king dare you, do something, try it,” Versace says ominously.


[Mirror]

The threatening video got over 7,000 retweets on Twitter and over 15,000 likes in only four hours.

Versace responded to criticism writing: “I said what I said and if you don’t like it you can suck a caterpillar d**k. Opinion are not accepted. No debate. Suck some d**k.”

After one of his followers responded saying, “there’s not more black people than white people in this country,” Versace incorrectly said “there definitely is,” but suggested minorities could unite as a block to burn white neighborhoods down.

I wonder why white people don’t want to become a minority?

