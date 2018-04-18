Finally: GOP Demands Criminal Investigation into Clinton, Lynch, Comey

Nearly a dozen Republican lawmakers sent a criminal referral to the Justice Department and FBI seeking an investigation into several former Obama-era officials, including former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and former FBI Director James Comey.

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Ron DeSantis (R-FL) are among the 11 members of Congress who want an investigation into violations covering everything from the anti-Trump Steele Dossier funding, to the handling of Clinton’s email probe, to the Uranium One scandal.

“We write to refer the following individuals for investigation of potential violation(s) of federal states,” the letter reads, addressing Attorney General Jeff Session and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

“In doing so, we are especially mindful of the dissimilar degrees of overzealousness that has marked the investigations into Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and the presidential campaign of Donald Trump, respectively.”

“Because we believe that those in positions of high authority should be treated the same as every other American, we want to be sure that the potential violations of law outlined below are vetted appropriately.”

In addition to Clinton and Comey, other individuals named are former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe, FBI investigator Peter Strzok and FBI Counsel Lisa Page, and former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

Unfortunately, the letter doesn’t include former CIA Director John Brennan, who likely committed perjury to Congress, and former President Barack Obama, who approved of unconstitutional wiretapping in Trump Tower based on the discredited Steele Dossier and coordinated with Comey and McCabe over Clinton’s email probe.

Read the full letter below:

Twitter: Follow @WhiteIsTheFury