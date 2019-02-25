Financial Strategist "Shocked" by Degeneration of San Francisco

Société Générale financial strategist Albert Edwards says he was “shocked” by his recent visit to San Francisco, during which he was appalled to witness the “sheer quantities of men….off their heads on drugs (and drink) and putting both themselves and other road users at risk.”

“I have been a regular visitor to San Francisco for 30 years and maybe it is because I only visit once every couple of years that I notice the change,” wrote Edwards.

“Most surprising was the pungent smell of cannabis skunk that pervaded the streets almost everywhere – something that isn’t the case in somewhere like Amsterdam where legal consumption of marijuana is mainly confined to designated cafes,” he added. “But the smell doesn’t seem to bother everyone.”

Edwards blames open air marijuana smoking for the surge in pedestrian fatalities, which have been climbing for the last 10 years.

“It appears the US is gripped by an epidemic of stoned pedestrians stepping into traffic,” he writes.

As we previously reported, San Francisco’s drug addicts now outnumber its high school student population.

San Francisco’s junkie population – many of whom live on the streets and use sidewalks as outdoor toilets – now stands at 24,500, an increase of 2,000 drug users since 2012 and 8,500 more people than the city’s 16,000 high school students.

Despite this increase, the city handed out a record 5.8 million free syringes last year – about 500,000 more than in 2017. There were 9,659 calls complaining about needles littering the streets in 2018, an increase of a third on 2017 numbers.

The number of complaints about feces on the streets has also tripled since 2011 despite new Mayor London Breed’s promise to clean up the city.

Investor Bill Blain also expressed horror at what he witnessed during a recent trip to San Francisco, writing, “The squalor we saw in The City was frightful.”

“San Francisco has always been one of my favourite US cities, but the degree of homelessness, mental illness and drug abuse we saw on this trip was truly shocking,” wrote Blaine, adding that his liberal friends shrugged it off as always having been that way, ignorant of the fact that it is clearly getting worse.

“I found it quite shocking the number of folk sleeping rough on the sidewalks, the smell of weed and drug impedimenta everywhere, the filth, mental illness and degradation on view just a few meters from the financial centre driving Silicon Valley,” said Blaine.

“It’s a city where the destitute seem to have become invisible to the Uber hailing elites. We found ourselves hopping on one of the beautiful F-Route Trolley Buses to find nearly every seat occupied by someone lugging around their worldly possessions around in a plastic bag. It was desperately sad,” he lamented.

As the video above documents, San Francisco is the perfect example of what happens when a city fully embraces progressive globalism.

