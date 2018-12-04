Find The Most Rare Internet Videos Here - Globalist Messiah Mueller Exposed

Robert Mueller has been elevated by the left to the status of deity.

Alex reveals the true spirit behind this anti-American agenda.

French: First Migration, Now Climate Taxes Fuel Populist Revolt



Here Are Some Of The Lyrics On The Radio While They Ban Baby It’s Cold Outside



Witness To George H.W. Bush Crimes Speaks Out



Clinton Foundation Of Lies



Honduran Woman In Caravan Exposed As A Fraud Via Social Media



Why Michelle Obama Is Definitely Running In 2020



Comedian Uses Music In The Fight For Free Speech Worldwide

