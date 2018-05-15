Finland: 93% of Migrant Sex Crimes Committed by Migrants From Islamic Countries

A new study has found that 93 per cent of sex crimes in Finland committed by migrants are committed by migrants from Islamic countries.

An investigation by the country’s police academy revealed that 1052 asylum seekers were suspected of crimes in 2016, with two thirds of them being Iraqis.

The figures also show that out of 116 suspects of sexual offenses, 108 came from Islamic countries like Iraq (83), Afghanistan (14) and Morocco (6).

32 per cent of the crimes were rapes, while 16 per cent were gang rapes and 16 per cent were sexual harassment. Nearly half of the crimes were committed against Finnish girls under the age of 18.

Finland has a foreign born population of around 5.5 per cent, the majority of whom are Russian, Swedish, Estonian and from the former Soviet Union, meaning Muslim migrants do not make up anywhere near a majority of the immigrant population yet are responsible for the vast majority of sex crimes committed by migrants.

Last year, Finland suffered its first Islamic terror attack in history after 10 people were stabbed in central Turku, Southwest Finland by Abderrahman Bouanane, a rejected Moroccan asylum seeker.

Despite this, it was subsequently reported that Finnish authorities would consider providing returning ISIS jihadists apartments and social services to reintegrate them back into Finnish society.

As we reported last week, Finland’s Scandinavian neighbor Sweden will begin collecting statistics on the link between migrants and violent crime for the first time in over a decade as concerns grow.

