Finland: Majority of Migrants Unemployed

As birth rates continue to decline in Europe, countries have accepted more migrants to replace an aging workforce with young migrants. In Finland’s Joensuu municipality, this clearly isn’t a success, YLE reports.

More than half of migrants, 52 percent, are unemployed in Joensuu and according to Tanja Manner of a local economic center this has a lot to do with “poor Finnish skills” and “prejudice.”

Manner thinks one of the reasons of the high unemployment rate is that employers in the Joensuu municipality “have more prejudice against foreigners” than in the rest of Finland.

