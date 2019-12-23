Finland: Short Sentence for Migrant Responsible for Six Sex Attacks, Including On a Child

A 27-year-old migrant man was given a short five-year term by a Finnish court for sex attacks against six victims, including an underage girl.

The migrant, who has previously claimed to be from Afghanistan and spoke Farsi, carried out the sex attacks in the city of Tampere and Ylöjärvi earlier this year between April and August.

The man was found guilty of aggravated rape, rape, three counts of sexual harassment, and one count of sexual abuse of a child, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.

Many of the details of the case were kept secret and the hearing was closed to the press, likely due to the age of the child victim.

The Pirkanmaa District Court also ordered that the details of the identities of the victims would be kept secret for up to 60 years.

