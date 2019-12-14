Finland's New Financial Minister Runs Instagram Poll On Whether to Repatriate Women & Children From ISIS

Finland’s new millennial-female-run feminist government is already governing by Instagram poll.

Finland is Now Led by a Government of Under-35 Millennial Women, Has Majority-Female Cabinet https://t.co/e4FeQbVxCM — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) December 11, 2019

Finland’s finance minister is running an Instagram poll on whether we should repatriate ‘just children’ or ‘children and mothers’ from the ISIS camp at al-Hol pic.twitter.com/tM0jKxkK3i — Egan Richardson (@EganRichardson) December 12, 2019

From Reuters, “‘Seriously, Finland?’ Red-faced minister deletes Instagram poll“:

Finland’s finance minister deleted an Instagram post and issued an apology on Friday after criticism by a human rights group that embarrassed the new, women-led government days after it took office.

Katri Kulmuni, who became finance minister only this week, had posted an informal poll on whether the government should allow Finnish women with links to Islamic State to return from Syria, or just their children.

The poll asked her Instagram followers whether they backed repatriating “children only” or “children and mothers” from the al-Hol camp in a part of Syria held by Kurds. Kulmuni’s Centre Party opposes letting the mothers return to Finland.

[…] “My aim to have a discussion on social media about a complicated topic failed. I apologize for the poll,” Kulmuni tweeted on Friday. “My IG (Instagram) poll aroused condemnation, it has been removed. The style was unsuccessful.”

Kulmini sent out two tweets about it:

The media has spent the entire week hailing this new millennial-female-run government as a monumental achievement which will “change the world.”

How will a 34 year old woman prime minister in Finland change the world? https://t.co/XmX5O2V2TN via @IrishTimesOpEd — Irish Times Opinion (@IrishTimesOpEd) December 11, 2019

They’re “changing the world” by holding Instagram polls on whether to repatriate Jihadis.

