Finnish Police Chief: Terrorists Should be Allowed in Schools to "Expand Tolerance"

A Finnish police superintendent has caused controversy by suggesting that asylum seekers with terrorist sympathies should be allowed into schools to “expand tolerance”.

The discussion arose in response to the August 18 Turku terror attack during which a 22-year-old Moroccan asylum seeker, Abderrahman Bouanane, stabbed 10 people, killing two.

The incident was the first terror attack in Finland since the end of World War II.

A Finnish citizen expressed relief on Twitter that Bouanane didn’t try to attack a school given reports that he had multiple different attack plans.

“On the contrary, people need to be motivated to stay in school….whether it’s a child or adult,” responded Superintendent Jari Taponen.

He was then asked by another individual, “As a police officer you support terrorists being in our children’s schools?”

“Even a terrorist can benefit from good learning! It might widen views and expand tolerance!” responded Taponen.

Asked whether he thought that would pose a security risk to children, Taponen said he had confidence in teachers to guarantee their safety.

“I do not think that even a parody account tweets like that,” responded another individual. “You would think it too stupid or extreme to be even parody.”

The idea of “tolerance” expanding to the re-integration of terrorists into the community, often at the expense of the native population, has become a common theme in both Finland and Sweden.

Last week, it emerged that Finnish officials were considering “providing apartments and social services” to returning ISIS jihadists “while making ordinary citizens wait for long periods of time to receive state-funded housing.”

