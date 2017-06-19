To equate the sporadic threat of ‘right wing terror’ with the mechanized, industrial level bloodshed carried out in the name of Islam is intellectually dishonest and crass.

Yet more leftists are calling for Paul Joseph Watson and Tommy Robinson to be arrested than have ever called for actual terrorists to be deported.

Let that sink in.

Please share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rb99RVT6afI

