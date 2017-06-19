Finsbury Park Attack: One dead after 'van hits mosque worshippers'

One man has died after a van hit 11 worshippers leaving a Muslim welfare centre in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said eight people had been taken to hospital after the collision at the junction of Whadcoat Street and Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park.

A further two people were treated at the scene, where police arrested a man who had been held by members of the public amid angry scenes.

According to a witness who asked to be called Abdulrahman, which is not his real name, the driver of the van said: “I want to kill Muslims.”

Another witness, Adil Rana, 24, said: “The van was driving towards us to try and basically hit us at speed.

“When he got arrested, he was taunting, saying, ‘I’d do it again, I’d do it again’.”

