Finsbury Park Attack: One dead after 'van hits mosque worshippers'

One man has died after a van hit 11 worshippers leaving a Muslim welfare centre in north London. 

The Metropolitan Police said eight people had been taken to hospital after the collision at the junction of Whadcoat Street and Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park.

A further two people were treated at the scene, where police arrested a man who had been held by members of the public amid angry scenes.

According to a witness who asked to be called Abdulrahman, which is not his real name, the driver of the van said: “I want to kill Muslims.”

Another witness, Adil Rana, 24, said: “The van was driving towards us to try and basically hit us at speed.

“When he got arrested, he was taunting, saying, ‘I’d do it again, I’d do it again’.”

Read more


Related Articles

US-led coalition’s downing of Syrian plane ‘act of aggression’ & ‘support for terrorists’

US-led coalition’s downing of Syrian plane ‘act of aggression’ & ‘support for terrorists’

World News
Comments
10,000 Muslims Expected to Attend March Against Terror, Few Hundred Mostly White Liberals Show Up

10,000 Muslims Expected to Attend March Against Terror, Few Hundred Mostly White Liberals Show Up

World News
Comments

62 killed in Portugal forest fires, many dying in their cars as flames sweep road

World News
Comments

Conservatives Prepare “Secret Plot” To Oust UK’s May If She Backs Off “Hard Brexit”

World News
Comments

59% Of Brits Agree With Marxist Corbyn: Empty Luxury Flats Should Be Used For Homeless

World News
Comments

Comments