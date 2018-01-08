A fire at Trump Tower in New York City has reportedly been caused by a faulty electrical box.
FDNY crews are on the scene and appear to have the matter under control.
Looks like fire dying down at Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/wX0FgceBkH
— Jeff Levi (@levi1994) January 8, 2018
Fire crews are responding to a fire at Trump Tower. There have been no injuries or evacuations, and the President is not currently at Trump Tower. pic.twitter.com/xcsHVX5bhP
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 8, 2018
DEVELOPING: Fire at New York City’s Trump Tower; aerial views show firefighters on the roof pic.twitter.com/LBqYMCa1kG
— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 8, 2018