Fire crews fighting deadly California blazes welcome cool fog

Image Credits: ROBYN BECK / Getty.

Firefighters battling 15 wildfires that have killed at least 11 people and destroyed hundreds of buildings in California’s wine country welcomed a drop in winds and an expected layer of cool, moist fog rolling in on Tuesday.

Officials said about 1,500 homes and commercial buildings had been destroyed as tens of thousands of acres had gone up in flames since the weekend.

Videos and pictures circulated online showed pockets of devastation, including an entire residential neighborhood reduced to ashes, a Hilton hotel ablaze and an inferno that was previously a supermarket.

