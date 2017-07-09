Fire, explosion at LA Power Facility leaves 94K without power

At least 140,000 people were left without power at one point in the San Fernando Valley after an explosion and fire at a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power facility in Northridge.

The explosion was reported around 6:53 p.m. Saturday in the 18900 block of Parthenia Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. It was reported in a high voltage electrical equipment area of the facility.

Viewers on social media reported outages in Porter Ranch, Winnetka, West Hills, Canoga Park, Woodland Hills, Granada Hills, North Hills, Reseda and Chatsworth. Many people also saw the large black plumes of smoke billowing from the facility.

