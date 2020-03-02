FIRE RISES: Greeks Revolt Against Migrant Centers, Govt Uses Military to Repel Migrant Invasion

The Camp of the Saints is playing out right before our eyes in Greece.

The newly-elected “conservative” government in Greece tried to force new migrant centers on the islands of Lesbos and Chios but last week villagers revolted, repelled the police and allegedly burned a UN migrant reception center to the ground.

Local residents are fighting the riot police reinforcements sent from Athens to the islands of #Lesbos and #Chios were the government is building new massive migrant centers to house the tens of thousands of migrants that arrive to Greece from Turkey. The locals have had enough! pic.twitter.com/rJpifwVjnp — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) February 27, 2020

The Greek "conservative" gov has is building new massive migrant centers on the islands of #Lesbos & #Chios to house tens of thousands of migrants The locals have had enough & riot, attacking construction sites, setting them on fire So the gov. sent in its storm troopers(Chios) pic.twitter.com/3X4XnY2Az3 — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) February 27, 2020

Locals of #Lesbos & #Chios island in #Greece have defeated riot police forces sent there to protect the construction of new massive migrant camps (which the locals had started destroying) Before retreating to their boat, they smashed up the locals' cars in revenge#MediaSilence pic.twitter.com/vXqnFRKMiD — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) February 27, 2020

Massive tensions in #Greece after Turkey decided to start transporting its migrant reserves to the Greek border Today, locals on the island of #Lesbos burned down a UNHCR (United Nations) migrant reception center, to stop more migrants from disembarking #GreeceUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/doG24ttGUC — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

From CNBC, “‘It’s a powder keg ready to explode’: In Greek village, tensions simmer between refugees and locals”:

It seems the open arms that initially had greeted those coming ashore in Lesvos have finally closed. Thousands of island locals attended a protest for Athens to process or remove the refugees. General strikes have been called. “It’s a powder keg ready to explode,” regional governor Kostas Moutzouris told local news regarding the situation. […] On a windy night a few weeks after the unrest in Moria, a group of men and women stood huddled around a fire at the entrance to the village, stopping cars to make sure the passengers were local. Mikis Papadakis, 47, comes here every night after working at a butcher shop in Mytilini. “Things are getting worse,” he said. “They [refugees] cut the trees. They take the animals — the sheep, the goats. And we feel insecure.”

Alex Jones breaks down the latest coronavirus developments, including the National Institute of Health confirming community outbreaks in the U.S., prompting panic-buying in some areas of the country. Today a march organized by a local antifascist group in support of refugee rights passed his store. Protesters handed out fliers that warned: “In these circumstances, social polarization is rising, and extreme-right ideology has found space among a section of local society.” “It’s their job,” Papadakis said, smiling. He thinks there is a lot of money involved with aid work on the island. A common complaint from locals is that a thriving NGO industry — no doubt helping refugees that come ashore — comes at the cost of their businesses as more are encouraged to make the journey. A meeting was held the following day in Moria village to discuss the situation. Angry shouts and applause reached Takis Bokolis, 50, smoking a cigarette outside of the town hall. Bokolis works pressing oil from his family’s olives. What bothers him most is the refugees cutting down the trees for firewood. “I want to cry. It’s so painful. We’ve grown up with these trees. They are my kid’s food,” he said. Local authorities haven’t intervened as refugees thin out the groves around Moria camp.

After a Syrian government airstrike in northeast Syria on Friday which killed 33 Turkish soldiers, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan announced he was going to send tens of thousands of migrants to Europe in revenge.

BREAKING: Greece closes border to Turkey to prevent thousands of refugees crossingpic.twitter.com/kOpYBfYqCx — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) February 29, 2020

Ridiculous scenes were staged to aid the media and Turkey’s propaganda:

Mainstream media will never show you this video.pic.twitter.com/OiQBl68bzt — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) February 29, 2020

here's the final version

🤣https://t.co/OBuAkZkHH8 — Amazing Polly (@99freemind) March 1, 2020

and more! this time the male versionhttps://t.co/4CSNKeTp1x pic.twitter.com/XObqYFSglv — Amazing Polly (@99freemind) March 1, 2020

Greece’s newly-elected neo-liberal conservative president saw which way the wind was blowing and surprisingly stepped up to the plate to forcefully defend Greece’s borders:

Greece does not bear any responsibility for the tragic events in Syria and will not suffer the consequences of decisions taken by others. I have informed the European Union of the situation. — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) February 28, 2020

The borders of Greece are the external borders of Europe. We will protect them. I will be visiting the #Evros land border with Turkey along with Charles Michel @eucopresident on Tuesday.

Once more, do not attempt to enter Greece illegally – you will be turned back.

🇬🇷🇪🇺 — Prime Minister GR (@PrimeministerGR) March 1, 2020

Greece closes borders, deploys army, helicopters, and naval warships to defend Europe from foreign invaders sent by Turkish regime-https://t.co/FJ1hU9Gg7l — Voice of Europe 🌍 (@V_of_Europe) March 1, 2020

Thousands of migrants are swarming Greece with the aid of the Turkish regime:

Algerian #Refugee is complaining about "fucking Greeks", because they wont open the border.

His clear message to #Greece: "If they want it or not, we will cross into their country and we will f'ck them!"#Evros #defendGreece #StandWithGreece pic.twitter.com/gRzBIW0T4d — Hartes Geld (@Hartes_Geld) March 1, 2020

Turkish authorities help immigrants invade Greece.

This was filmed yesterday in Izmir, right across the Greek island Chios#IStandWithGreece #Greece_under_attack pic.twitter.com/DJ6A4q6orb — The Duke (@john_wayne_gr) March 1, 2020

Thousands of migrants at the border check point #Kastanies between #Greece and #Turkey battle the Greek border guards. The migrants throw rocks, the border guards answer with tear gas#SaveEurope pic.twitter.com/C0UtVbhYIS — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

Nonetheless, Greeks are having none of it:

Local Greek residents on the islands of the #Lesbos and #Chios are absolutely FURIOUS with the new massive wave of migrants arriving to Greece. Today, a crowd gathered to stop migrants from disembarking. One migrant who tried to swim ashore was beaten up by a number of men pic.twitter.com/iNBWBiGBb2 — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

Greek fishermen on the Evros river between the land border of Greece and Turkey are volunteering and patrolling the river from Turkey's assymetrical invasion attempt on Greece. #IStandWithGreece, do you?https://t.co/4joNOhL4pf — Paul Antonopoulos (@oulosP) March 1, 2020

Disinformation campaign by Turkish authorities continues. The reality: 10,000 people were prevented from entering Greek territory (all along Evros) from yesterday morning to this morning. 73 -unrelated to #Idlib– persons illegally crossed, were arrested & accordingly prosecuted https://t.co/bqN2V6CLDM — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 1, 2020

No one can cross the Greek borders. All those attempting illegal entry, are effectively prevented from entering. Numbers cited by Turkish authorities are entirely false and misleading. — Υπουργείο Εξωτερικών (@GreeceMFA) March 1, 2020

A Turkish man screaming and forcing refugees to push collectively and breach Greek border. This is a deliberate and organized campaign by Erdogan government.

This is an invasion#Istandwithgreece#GreeceUnderAttack pic.twitter.com/4FEwlMsZhJ — The Duke (@john_wayne_gr) March 1, 2020

#MainstreamMedia:

👉 'Syrian refugees seeking shelter amid war and violence'#Reality:

👉 'Migrants from all over the globe shouting “Allahu Akbar” attempting to breach the Greece/Turkey border crossing… entering Europe' pic.twitter.com/WlDmpEdPRx — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) March 1, 2020

NGOs and left-wing journos were also pushed back:

I was injured, thrown woods at, harassed and car chased. In #Lesvos, Greece In 2020 By right-wing extremists who first prevented a migrant boat full of children from reaching ashore And then built road blocks across the main road to harass NGOs and reporters This landed in my car pic.twitter.com/UlYOQpZBni — Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) March 1, 2020

I fled with my car through their roadblocks. Even this small pursuit by cowardly „patriots“ in a democracy, rattled me and my close ones Imagine how people fleeing persecution in places like Syria or Afghanistan feel. Just a thought — Giorgos Christides (@g_christides) March 1, 2020

If you don't behave like neutral journalists, but rather like activists, interfering with measures to protect the border and us people, this is what you get. We are in despair and frightened; we have had enough, more than enough! #DefendEuropehttps://t.co/BJRU4XiNzK — alpenglühen #IStandWithGreece (@GrosseZinne) March 1, 2020

As soon as it was announced that Erdogan was going to give migrants free passage to Europe, Soros-style NGOs (mostly German personnel) arrived to the Greek island #Lesbos to assist the migrants But the locals have had enough,today they attacked to NGO staff, screaming "go home"! pic.twitter.com/6XAGszcCYG — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

My cameras were thrown in the water. I was beaten and kicked heavily. This lasted a while. No police on site, also as I left. Some locals that disagreed with what the attackers did took care of me. And I am with friends. — Michael Trammer (@mic_tra) March 1, 2020

Greeks beating up an NGO photographer and throwing his camera in the seahttps://t.co/kuI331wND2 — Old Holborn ✘ (@Holbornlolz) March 1, 2020

This could determine the future of Europe!

Migrant throwing rocks at the Greek border guards while waving a Turkish flag. This is called #WeaponizedMigration pic.twitter.com/hqQIWkkmyT — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

Greek police clash with migrants at border crossing in #Kastanies pic.twitter.com/Xj7wGjHJzc — RT (@RT_com) March 1, 2020

Greek Army Battalion conducts some drilling before being sent off to the Turkish border to stop the tens of thousands Arab, African & Afghan migrants.They sing “we are prepared to protect the Greek border, to confront the misery #Turkey has brought to us" pic.twitter.com/QfCoxi7p0c — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

Greek authorites report the migrants in #Kastanies fire massive amounts of tear gas cannisters against the Greek border guards Greek sources say the tear gas cannisters are distributed to the migrants by the Turkish police and military forces in the area#WeaponizedMigration pic.twitter.com/Pn7zF6eW0c — BasedPoland (@BasedPoland) March 1, 2020

