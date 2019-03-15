Firearms Registration Act Introduced in Pennsylvania

Image Credits: John Moore/Getty Images.

Harrisburg, PA –-(Ammoland.com)- A new bill introduced in Pennsylvania would establish a gun registry within the state.

HB0768 is known as the Firearms Registration Act. The Democrats that introduced the bill were Mary Louise Isaacson (D), Angel Cruz (D), and Mary Jo Daley (D). Last Friday, the General Assembly referred the bill to the committee on judiciary.

The bill would require gun owners in the Keystone State to register their firearms with the Pennsylvania State Police. Owners would have to provide the police with the make, model, and the serial numbers of all their guns.

