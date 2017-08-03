Fired FBI Director James Comey Signs Book Deal, Negotiations Topped $2 Million

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Former FBI Director James Comey has signed a book deal for a sizable amount of money to discuss his short tenure under President Donald Trump before he was fired, according to a report.

Flatiron Books told the Associated Press on Wednesday that Comey is writing a book about “leadership and decision making,” due to be published in the spring.

But the book also promises to discuss serving four years under the Obama administration, including his investigation into the Hillary Clinton email scandal.

“Comey will write about experiences that made him the FBI’s best-known and most controversial FBI head in recent times, from his handling of the bureau’s probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server to allegations of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s presidential campaign,” the report said.

Read more