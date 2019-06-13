Fired Pinterest Insider Goes Public

“This is the watershed moment.”
Pinterest insider, who was fired for exposing censorship of pro-life/christian material, goes public: "This is the watershed moment… pro-lifers who exist within big tech companies, there's a lot of us, they need to come to Project Veritas." Support Eric: https://t.co/FLBzuLE65R pic.twitter.com/LZeWl6ZROY
— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 13, 2019
Many of America’s governmental representatives are not familiar with how modern social media and Big Tech algorithms actually work. Alex exposes how fake news can be used to smear him and other patriots because of the generational technology gap.