Fired Pinterest Insider Goes Public

“This is the watershed moment.”

Pinterest insider, who was fired for exposing censorship of pro-life/christian material, goes public: "This is the watershed moment… pro-lifers who exist within big tech companies, there's a lot of us, they need to come to Project Veritas." Support Eric: https://t.co/FLBzuLE65R pic.twitter.com/LZeWl6ZROY

— James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) June 13, 2019