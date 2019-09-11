Lincolnshire’s Fire & Rescue service is dumping much-loved cartoon character Fireman Sam as its official mascot, because Sam is too male. This didn’t sit well with a large portion of the public, which is wondering “who’s next?”

The move followed a persistent campaign by various organizations and individuals that peddle the so-called woke ideology. The trouble with the mascot was that it was too male and was putting women off from joining the force. The mascot will be replaced by in-house solutions, fire-extinguisher-shaped characters Freddy, Filbert and Penelope.

The Fireman Sam debacle is just one of the latest illustrating an ideological push by the PC crowd to dominate almost all aspects of everyday life. The public outcry against the decision was almost immediate, with people pointing out the absurdity of the whole thing.

“Fireman Sam works for the fire service and is called Sam. What else do they need to include?” asked Joe Carter from Lincoln. ”You wonder if our fire chiefs are operating in the real world.”

"The reason more women don't want to be firefighters is because of images like Fireman Sam." … yes… of course it is… that’s exactly the reason why 16-18yr olds making career choices don’t choose the fire service… because of a cartoon character aimed at 3yr olds… 😏 — Darkwing Duck (@ElPataLoco) September 11, 2019



The ridiculous reasoning behind the axing of Fireman Sam was not lost on social media users.

Much of the reaction pointed out that attempting to shape a cartoon character into a woke ideological mold is a step too far. One Twitter user told the woke crowd to “get over themselves.”

The decision to axe the beloved mascot serves as “a symbol of a society slowly going mad,” an outraged netizen fumed.

Ridiculous! A UK Fire Brigade bans Fireman Sam for being male. The vast majority of firemen are men, despite years of woke SJWs attempting to force a 50:50 male:female ratio onto Fire Brigades. Enough of this politically correct nonsense. Keep Fireman Sam! https://t.co/cOtk3yRiko — David Kurten (@davidkurten) September 11, 2019



Others noted that, for years, Fireman Sam had enjoyed the companionship of a female sidekick named Penny, highlighting the apparent pettiness of the fire service’s PC exercise.

So #FiremanSam is not good enough as a mascot for the fire service anymore because he's not inclusive enough? He'll be replaced by two condoms called Freddie and Filbert because that's more inclusive apparently. Did everyone forget Penny Morris exists and she's awesome? pic.twitter.com/zqDhBKL9gt — Kris クリス ムーンドギー (@MxMoondoggie) September 11, 2019



But it was no laughing matter to most, with the Twitterati speculating on the dreary fate of other male cartoon characters.

The controversial move had its share of supporters, however. The mascot change, some people mused, would help the Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service attract more women to its ranks.

Fireman sam is outdated. Should be firefighter Sam. Honestly honestly honestly https://t.co/SjpUmo1rTN — SBB1 (@Sbb1x) September 11, 2019



Estimates made in 2017 have shown that only 5.2 percent of firefighters in the UK are women. It is, however, unclear how the dropping of Fireman Sam, who has been a fixture on TV screens for more than 30 years, will lead to an increased female share in the force.

