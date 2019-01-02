Firemen Flee After Being Attacked by Migrant Youths in Multicultural Molenbeek

Firemen were forced to flee after migrant youths in the multicultural suburb of Molenbeek, Brussels attacked them with stones and fireworks.

A house in the area even burned to the ground because firemen had to wait too long for police protection.

“We are really tired of this ‘New Year’s tradition,'” Eric Labourdette, a spokesman for the fire brigade union told Belgian newspaper HLN, adding “They call us for small fires and attack us while we want to help.”

“Clearly, no control is possible in that neighborhood,” said Labourdette, adding that youths started dumpster fires, repeatedly set fire to the suburb’s main Christmas tree while also looting local shops.

Regional Interior Minister Pieter de Crem called for a police crackdown on the area to prevent its further detoerioration.

Molenbeek is a notorious no-go zone where white people are made to feel unwelcome (in one of Europe’s major capital cities). The town has a large Muslim population, with the main “minority” group being of Morrocan heritage.

Molenbeek also provided a safe haven for the only surviving Paris massacre terrorist, Salah Abdeslam, who hid there for months after helping to slaughter hundreds of people.

When police arrested Abdeslam in Molenbeek they were pelted with projectiles by his supporters who considered him to be a “hero”.

#Update: Some pictures of the situation yesterday in #Molenbeek in a district of #Brussels in #Belgium! Stores were being looted bus stops being smashed cars set on fire. pic.twitter.com/GEov6mmudF — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) January 1, 2019

Teachers who work in the area also revealed that the majority of their students referred to the Paris and Brussels attackers as “heroes”

An Islamic terrorist who attempted to blow himself up at a train station in Brussels in June 2017 also lived in Molenbeek. Numerous accomplices and plotters of the Paris massacre lived in Molenbeek.

As we previously reported, 99 vehicles were also set on fire in the migrant-heavy Paris suburb of Saint Denis on New Year’s Eve while clashes with police were also reported.

Setting fires and throwing fireworks at people in the street has become a favored leisure activity for migrant youths in cities across Europe, proving once again that integration and “diversity” has completely failed.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.