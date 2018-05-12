FireSessions Now Or He's In Until 2021

AG Jefferson Beauregard Sessions might as well be a bear riding a tricycle, he’s turned the DOJ from a Greek tragedy into a circus.

The difficulty confirming Acting CIA Director Gina Haspel and the current controversy surrounding Senator John McCain, who is simultaneously a war hero as well as the 1 vote that stopped the repeal of Obamacare, both demonstrate that we can’t wait until after the 2018 midterm elections to replace Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions since the possible loss of more Senate seats might make confirming a decent replacement AG utterly impossible.

And unless we want Mueller to be able to continue his own election meddling in the run-up to November, we need a new AG anyways to take control and start investigating the investigators.

So, even if you don’t normally sign petitions and they aren’t really your thing, please join thousands of others in asking President Trump to fire Mr. Sessions and in demonstrating to the President that he’d have public support to replace the AG by signing the WhiteHouse.gov petition here and/or using the hashtag #FireSessions on social media. It’s very easy to sign and only takes a minute. As much as it might sting a bit, we’re better off pulling the loose tooth all at once and firing Mr. Sessions now.

It also would be nice if other journalists would cover this petition and help get the word out too. We need to kick this into high gear or we’re likely stuck with Sessions until 2021 and that could mean a whole bunch of other things, like Mueller dropping his so-called “findings” the day before the elections and unincarcerated Clintons running for office again with James Comey as a running mate.

So please sign and spread the word in your communities.



To donate to support the author who is a political prisoner of the Obama administration still being held by Attorney General Sessions, visit FreeMartyG.com.