Firestorm Over Govt Ownership of Next 5G Network Ignited by NSC Plan Backed by Google

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A report by Axios on Monday caused a firestorm in the nation’s capital by suggesting Trump administration officials were considering “an unprecedented federal takeover of a portion of the nation’s mobile network to guard against China.”

To back up this claim, Axios published a PowerPoint presentation and a memo, both produced by an unnamed National Security Council (NSC) official that was presented recently to senior officials at other agencies in the Trump administration.

Infowars.com has learned that the plan for the government to take over the creation and ownership of the next generation 5G network has been advanced by a general on the NSC staff whose credentials involve working at the U.S. Embassy in China and top executives of Google involved in the construction and operation of ultra-high-speed next-generation telecommunications networks.

At stake is an NSC proposal that suggests the United States needs “a centralized nationwide 5G network within three years.” Two options are proposed.

The first option requires the U.S. government to pay for and build the single network, effectively nationalizing the nation’s telecommunications infrastructure. The second is wireless providers would build their own 5G networks that would compete with one another.

The NSC documents strongly favored the first option, in which the federal government would nationalize the nation’s next 5G wireless communications network, with the goal of renting access of the government’s 5G network to private carriers like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

The Trump administration memo disclosed by Axios argued that a strong 5G network was needed “to create a secure pathway for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and virtual reality – and to combat Chinese threats to America’s economy and cybersecurity.”

A PowerPoint slide argued a government-built and owned 5G network would be “the digital counter to China’s One Belt One Road Initiative meant to spread China’s influence beyond its borders, extending China’s dominance of Artificial intelligence.”

NSC General and Google conspire in government 5G takeover plan

Infowars.com research has established that certain individuals within the Trump administration NSC acted as co-conspirators with Google in the plan for the government to nationalize the U.S. next-generation 5G telecommunications network.

On Dec. 16, 2017, only five days before he resigned, Eric Schmidt, then the CEO of Alphabet, Inc., the parent company of Google, visited the West Wing where various credible sources claim he discussed 5G plans.

Before joining the NSC as a senior director for strategic planning, Spalding served as a senior defense official and defense attaché in China for the Defense Intelligence Agency, working out of the U.S. embassy in Beijing.

From July 2013 to June 2014, Spalding worked as a Military Fellow on the Council of Foreign Relations in New York City.

The idea for the government to be involved in 5G originated with Robert Spalding, Director of Strategic Planning at the National Security Council. From his time as a defense Attaché in China, he was, and is, concerned about China getting out in front of the U.S. in 5G

Slowly, Spalding pulled private sector people “into the room.” The first was the Chief Technology Officer of Samsung. Spalding added Google into the circle early on, largely because Google has such a ubiquitous presence in Washington.

As Spalding’s plan evolved, Google’s goal became either: (1) to have the government build a 5G network and then lease it to everyone; or (2) to have the government give free spectrum to Google and a consortium of tech companies who would build the network and lease it to everyone else, including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

On Jan. 17, 2017, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted an off-the-record dinner where the NSC’s Brig. Gen. Robert Spalding gave remarks calling for the U.S. government to build and own a national 5G network.

In attendance were Google’s Lee Bienstock, who heads partnerships for Google Fiber, along with representatives of Samsung who are on record aggressively arguing against spectrum auctions as means for obtaining wireless spectrum, citing the length of the process.

Also working on the 5G project for Google is rumored to be Milo Medin, Vice President of Access Services for Google Fiber in Alphabet, where he has overseen the build-out of an ultra-high-speed network at Google.

At the Chamber of Commerce dinner, Spalding articulated his concerns that China is a huge threat, stressing the importance of 5G technology and U.S. leadership. Spalding expressed his concern that the best way would be for the U.S. government to take the lead in building and owning a single, nationwide network that provides wholesale access to the carriers.

FCC strongly objects

When news of the NSC plan was circulated, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chair Ajit Pai fired off an immediate Tweet saying, “I oppose any proposal for the federal government to build and operate a nationwide 5G network. The market, not the government is best positioned to drive innovation and investment.”

Pai followed up with an FCC press release in which he expressed in the strongest possible terms his opposition to any plan for the government to nationalize a 5G network.

“I oppose any proposal for the federal government to build and operate a nationwide 5G network,” Pai reiterated in the FCC press release.

“The main lesson to draw from the wireless sector’s development over the past three decades—including American leadership in 4G—is that the market, not the government, is best positioned to drive innovation and investment,” Pai continued.

“What government can and should do is to push spectrum into the commercial marketplace and set rules that encourage the private sector to develop and deploy next-generation infrastructure,” Pai stressed. “Any federal effort to construct a nationalized 5G network would be a costly and counterproductive distraction from the policies we need to help the United States win the 5G future.”

Trump rejects 5G nationalization plan

As the firestorm developed in Washington, officials of the Trump administration confirmed to Recode that President Trump has no plans to build a nationalized ultra-fast 5G wireless network, despite the publication of the NSC memo that suggested the idea was under serious consideration.

ZeroHedge.com also reported that the NSC proposal to nationalize 5G was not gaining favor among the nation’s four major wireless carriers. AT&T specifically would not comment on the proposal, but the company confirmed to ZeroHedge.com that private sector work on 5G is “already well down the road.”