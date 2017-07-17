First Bicycle Tax in Nation Leaves Bike-crazy Oregon Riders Deflated

Image Credits: flickr, scottlowe.

In Oregon, a state known for its avid bicycling culture, the state legislature’s approval of the first bike tax in the nation has fallen flat with riders.

Democratic Gov. Kate Brown is expected to sign the sweeping $5.3 billion transportation package, which includes a $15 excise tax on the sale of bicycles costing more than $200 with a wheel diameter of at least 26 inches.

Even though the funding has been earmarked for improvements that will benefit cyclists, the tax has managed to irk both anti-tax Republicans and environmentally conscious bikers alike.

BikePortland publisher Jonathan Maus called it “an unprecedented step in the wrong direction.”

Read more


Related Articles

MLK Niece: Donald Trump is ‘Compassionate,’ ‘Brilliant Man’

MLK Niece: Donald Trump is ‘Compassionate,’ ‘Brilliant Man’

U.S. News
Comments
Death Cult Catches on with Mexican Gangs in USA

Death Cult Catches on with Mexican Gangs in USA

U.S. News
Comments

Minnesota Probing Australian Woman’s Fatal Shooting by Police

U.S. News
Comments

Texas Republicans take Aim at Liberal Cities

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul: Healthcare Bill Is “A giant Bailout Superfund For Insurance Companies”

U.S. News
Comments

Comments