First Charges In Mueller's Russian Witch Hunt Expected Imminently

The first charges from the probe of possible Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election could be unsealed as early as Monday and a target taken into custody, possibly marking a dramatic turn in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

A federal grand jury approved the indictment on Friday and a federal judge ordered it sealed, a source briefed on the matter has told Reuters, adding it could be unsealed as soon as Monday.

The Russia investigation has cast a shadow over U.S. President Donald Trump’s 9-month-old presidency and widened the partisan rift between Republicans and Democrats.

