First Denaturalization Occurs After Start of Operation Janus, DOJ says

Image Credits: Tony Webster, Flickr.

A native of India who arrived in the U.S. in 1991 without any travel documents or proof of identity had his naturalized citizenship revoked in part of Homeland Security’s Operation Janus.

The initiative identified about 315,000 cases where there were issues with fingerprint data at a central database.

In some cases, the fingerprints were missing, which could indicate that some individuals “may have sought to circumvent criminal record and other background checks in the naturalization process,” a Department of Justice statement read.

