First Driver Death in Calais After Migrants Drag Tree Trunks onto Motorway

A van driver has died in an accident at Calais after migrants dragged tree trunks onto the A16 motorway in a bid to slow traffic and break into vehicles bound for Britain.

At just before 4am on Tuesday, two trucks were forced to suddenly brake so as to avoid the tree trunks placed by migrants to block the road.

A third van, coming up from behind, was unable to stop in time and crashed into the other vehicles. According to Franceinfo the Renault Master — which was registered in Poland — caught fire, and its driver died in the accident.

Local media reports the death of the driver is the first at Calais caused by the actions of migrants determined to break into Britain. The identity of the deceased is not yet known at this stage, “given the state of the body”, said a spokesman for the Pas-de-Calais prefecture.

