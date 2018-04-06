First-Ever "Space Hotel"

Trekked to every continent on Earth? Maybe it’s time to launch into the final frontier.

Deep-pocketed daredevils can now reserve a spot on Aurora Station, billed as the first-ever “luxury space hotel.”

Aurora, in essence, is a modular space station. It fits six people (including two crew members) at a time for its 12-day trips. There will be four guest suites, but not much room to spread out as is typical in terrestrial luxury stays. The station measures a total of 455 square feet, according to the Robb Report.

Read more