First-Ever "Space Hotel"

Image Credits: flickr, gsfc.

Trekked to every continent on Earth? Maybe it’s time to launch into the final frontier.

Deep-pocketed daredevils can now reserve a spot on Aurora Station, billed as the first-ever “luxury space hotel.”

Aurora, in essence, is a modular space station. It fits six people (including two crew members) at a time for its 12-day trips. There will be four guest suites, but not much room to spread out as is typical in terrestrial luxury stays. The station measures a total of 455 square feet, according to the Robb Report.

Read more


Related Articles

SpaceX BFR: Everything We Know About Elon Musk's Massive Interplanetary Spaceship

SpaceX BFR: Everything We Know About Elon Musk’s Massive Interplanetary Spaceship

Science & Tech
Comments
Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Latest to Ditch Facebook

Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak Latest to Ditch Facebook

Science & Tech
Comments

Facebook Bans Historian For Saying ‘Islam Is Not Part of German History, but Defense Against Islam Is’

Science & Tech
Comments

Breakthrough? Scientists Know Less About Dark Matter Than Before

Science & Tech
Comments

VIDEO: AI Attempts Murder After Already Killing One Driver

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments