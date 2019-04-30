First Ever: Video Filmed Inside B-2 Stealth Bomber Cockpit

New video, uploaded onto Youtube on Monday, offers a rare glimpse inside the cockpit of the Northrop Grumman B-2 Spirit stealth bomber for the first time in the thirty-year history of the Air Force’s most secretive stealth program.

Filmed by Dallas-based film producer Jeff Bolton, the Air Force allowed him to become the first civilian to fly and film aboard the highly classified jet.

Bolton is currently producing a twelve-part television series called the “Guardians: A Mission For Peace,” which examines the role and mission of American nuclear forces in the 21st century.

The video was taken in 2018, shows Bolton aboard a B-2A with the 509th Bomb Wing out of Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri. The short, seven-second video, gives viewers the first-ever look inside the cockpit.

“In an era of rising tensions between global nuclear powers — the United States, China, Russia, and North Korea — this timely video of is a vivid reminder of the B-2’s unique capabilities,” Bolton said in a statement. “No other stealth bombers are known to exist in the world.”

Another video from Bolton shows internal and external footage of the B-2’s refueling sequence.

“The workload in there for two people is just outrageous. The systems and processes that you have to understand to operate the jet are enormous. The teamwork and coordination involved between the ground and the pilots and between the pilots themselves, between the planners and the pilots – I’ve never seen anything like it,” he said in a Defense News interview.

The B-2 Spirit is a heavy strategic bomber, featuring low observable stealth technology designed to penetrate regions that are defended by advanced missile defense systems. The bomber can carry conventional and nuclear payloads. The advanced aircraft is a cornerstone of America’s nuclear deterrence capabilities.

Watch the full reveal video:



Essential report on the biological threats facing Americans.