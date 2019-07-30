First Google Search Suggestion: "Baltimore is a Dump"

President Trump has been labeled “racist” for his criticisms of Baltimore and yet the first Google autocomplete suggestion to come up when one searches for “Baltimore is” is “Baltimore is a dump”.

Trump was met with a vociferous backlash after he said parts of Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore district resembled a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

The President was accused of racism for pointing out Baltimore’s problems despite the fact that Bernie Sanders, Animal Planet, a Democratic Mayor and Baltimore residents themselves had all said similar things about the state of the city.

Now it turns out that searching “Baltimore is” on Google produces a list of autocomplete suggestions that are less than complimentary, including the number one result, “Baltimore is a dump.”

When other people attempted to search “Baltimore is,” there were less negative results but “Baltimore is a dump” was routinely number one.

I guess we have to conclude that Google is racist!

