First Google Search Suggestion: "Baltimore is a Dump"

President Trump has been labeled “racist” for his criticisms of Baltimore and yet the first Google autocomplete suggestion to come up when one searches for “Baltimore is” is “Baltimore is a dump”.

Trump was met with a vociferous backlash after he said parts of Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore district resembled a “rat and rodent infested mess.”

The President was accused of racism for pointing out Baltimore’s problems despite the fact that Bernie Sanders, Animal Planet, a Democratic Mayor and Baltimore residents themselves had all said similar things about the state of the city.

Now it turns out that searching “Baltimore is” on Google produces a list of autocomplete suggestions that are less than complimentary, including the number one result, “Baltimore is a dump.”

null

When other people attempted to search “Baltimore is,” there were less negative results but “Baltimore is a dump” was routinely number one.

I guess we have to conclude that Google is racist!

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————


Related Articles

Gross: Viral Video of Young Girls Dancing Suggestively to Rap Music Slammed

Gross: Viral Video of Young Girls Dancing Suggestively to Rap Music Slammed

U.S. News
Comments
DCCC Executive Director Forced to Resign Because She's White

DCCC Executive Director Forced to Resign Because She’s White

U.S. News
Comments

Epstein in Danger of Being Murdered by “Powerful People” Before His Trial, Says Victims’ Lawyer

U.S. News
comments

Two Somali Refugees Arrested For Planning ISIS Attack Inside U.S.

U.S. News
comments

CNN Commentator: ‘Anyone Who Votes For Trump Is Racist’

U.S. News
comments

Comments