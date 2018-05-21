First Interstellar Asteroid Discovered in Solar System

Image Credits: Lucas/Flickr.

Less than a year ago, astronomers discovered ‘Oumuamua, the first known object from another star system to pass through our own.

Now, in a new study published today in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society: Letters, astronomers announced the discovery of the first interstellar object known to have taken up permanent residence around the Sun.

A perfect fit

Astronomers first discovered the asteroid in question, which has the succinct name (413107) 2015 BZ509 (or Bee-Zed for short), back in 2015 using the Panoramic Survey Telescope and Rapid Response System (Pan-STARRS). Though the initial discovery team noticed Bee-Zed had a very peculiar, yet stable orbit — it shares a nearly perfect one-to-one resonance with Jupiter, but travels in the opposite direction — they were unable to explain why the asteroid has this ‘retrograde’ motion.

Read more


Related Articles

New Method Pinpoints Exact Composition of Particles in Smog

New Method Pinpoints Exact Composition of Particles in Smog

Science & Tech
Comments
Big Tech vacuums up our kids' data, risking their privacy, mental health

Big Tech vacuums up our kids’ data, risking their privacy, mental health

Science & Tech
Comments

Report: Cell Phone Tracking Bug Leaked Millions Of American’s Real-Time Locations

Science & Tech
Comments

Identity Thieves Eye Biometric Security

Science & Tech
Comments

Ant Nebula Emits Extremely Rare Laser

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments