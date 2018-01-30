First Lady Invites Police Officer Who Adopted Addict’s Baby to State of the Union

First Lady Melania Trump has invited a New Mexico police officer and his family to attend President Donald Trump’s first official State of the Union address on Tuesday night.

Ryan Holets, an Albuquerque, New Mexico police officer, first made headlines when CNN reported last month that he and his wife had chosen to adopt a baby born to a homeless woman battling heroin addiction.

Holets, a father of four, first encountered the mother in September, when she was eight months pregnant, while investigating a case of possible theft at a convenience store.

