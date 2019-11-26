First look at Jeffrey Epstein inside his ‘Pedophile Island’ lair

Here is the first look at the monster in his lair.

Photos here

Newly surfaced photos obtained by The Post reveal for the first time how Jeffrey Epstein — and a horde of girls — spent time at his now-notorious Caribbean hideaway, nicknamed “Pedophile Island’’ by locals.

The multimillionaire convicted pedophile is dressed casually in the creepy snapshots, including one in which he chats on the phone — while getting a massage from a grinning young blonde who appears to be his assistant, Sarah Kellen.

Some of the snaps feature intimate glimpses into the late fiend’s luxurious digs, including a white-drenched bedroom with a full and twin bed.

Alex Jones has launched a $5,000 music video contest for the new hit song “Jeffrey Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” made by The Infowars Crew.
Get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!

Other photos provide breathtaking views of the palm tree-laden private island, Little St. James — while featuring beautiful young women posing for the camera.

The spot, Epstein’s main residence, also was called “Orgy Island” by locals hired by him to run it — although the financier liked to refer to it as “Little St. Jeff’s.”

Read more

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

'We've Been Lied To': Tucker Reports On OPCW Whistleblower Questioning 'Syrian Chemical Attack'

‘We’ve Been Lied To’: Tucker Reports On OPCW Whistleblower Questioning ‘Syrian Chemical Attack’

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Contributor Says Trump's Praise For ISIS-Killing Conan the Dog Was "Terrifying"

CNN Contributor Says Trump’s Praise For ISIS-Killing Conan the Dog Was “Terrifying”

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Global LGBT Indoctrination Curriculum Explained

U.S. News
comments

New Amazon Show Features White People Wearing Red MAGA-Style Hats Being Hunted as ‘Nazis’

U.S. News
comments

CNN: Trump Is Leader Of ‘Destructive Cult’; Using ‘Mind Control’ On Americans

U.S. News
comments

Comments