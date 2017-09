Here’s a summary of the GOP Tax Plan set to be announced by the Trump administration later on Wednesday.

Goals:

-Tax relief for middle-class families.

-The simplicity of “postcard” tax filing for the vast majority of Americans.

-Tax relief for businesses, especially small businesses.

-Ending incentives to ship jobs, capital, and tax revenue overseas.

-Broadening the tax base and providing greater fairness for all Americans by closing special interest tax rates and loopholes.