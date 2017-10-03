First Look Inside Killer's Las Vegas Hotel Room

Image Credits: Getty.

The Las Vegas hotel room of gunman Stephen Paddock, who killed 59 people and wounded over 500 at a country music concert, was littered with rifles and bullet shells.

A reporter for Boston 25 News tweeted photos of Paddock’s room showing a hammer, which police believe he used to bust the window in his Mandalay Bay room, and dozens of bullet casings and a magazine. There was also a rifle mounted with a scope and bipod.

A second photo shows a different military-style rifle with a 30-round magazine on the floor.

Paddock had been staying in the room for several days, according to authorities. Police were able to find his room 20 minutes into the shooting due to the high levels of gun smoke that triggered the hotel’s security alarms.

A former guest of the Mandalay Bay room Paddock stayed in shared video of the room’s view he had shot while staying there last year.

The 32nd floor room looked down 1,200 feet away from the music festival across the Las Vegas strip, where around 22,000 people attended the Jason Aldean concert.


