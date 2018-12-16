First Muslim Congresswoman Mocks Pence's Christian Faith

Image Credits: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images.

Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the first Muslim woman elected to Congress (along with fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib of Michigan), mocked Vice President Mike Pence last week with a tweet captioned “Jesus take the wheel!”.

The tweet was one of many mocking Pence’s apparent passivity during an Oval Office clash between President Donald Trump, incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

However, critics accused Omar of mocking Pence’s stalwart Christianity, and she offered no clarification.

Omar may not have been reflecting a religious prejudice of her own, but rather the generic prejudice against religious Christians that is common on the far left.

