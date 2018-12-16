First Muslim Congresswoman Mocks Pence's Christian Faith

Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar (D-MN), the first Muslim woman elected to Congress (along with fellow Democrat Rashida Tlaib of Michigan), mocked Vice President Mike Pence last week with a tweet captioned “Jesus take the wheel!”.
Jesus take the wheel! #BorderWall pic.twitter.com/aEPle6HFF1
— Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) December 11, 2018
The tweet was one of many mocking Pence’s apparent passivity during an Oval Office clash between President Donald Trump, incoming Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).
However, critics accused Omar of mocking Pence’s stalwart Christianity, and she offered no clarification.
Omar may not have been reflecting a religious prejudice of her own, but rather the generic prejudice against religious Christians that is common on the far left.