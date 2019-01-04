First Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib: "We’re Going to Impeach The Motherf**ker"

After being sworn in on a Koran, America’s first Muslim Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attended a party where she declared to her supporters, “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.”

During a MoveOn.org party in Washington DC last night, the Michigan Democrat said, “When your son looks at you and says momma look you won, bullies don’t win, and I said ‘baby they don’t’, because we’re gonna go in and impeach the motherf**ker.”

The audience reacted by screaming with delight.

Tlaib also called for Trump’s impeachment in an article for the Detroit Free Press yesterday.

Despite Tlaib’s enthusiasm for impeachment, which is shared by many members of the so-called “resistance,” the chances that it could lead to Trump being turfed out of office are minimal.

Even if the House votes to impeach Trump, it would require 67 senators to convict the president and remove him from office. With a Senate made up of 53 Republicans and 47 Democrats, this is virtually impossible.

Top Democrats like Nancy Pelosi also believe that impeachment could help turn Trump into a martyr and actually boost his re-election chances in 2020. Following efforts to impeach Bill Clinton in 1998, Republicans actually lost seats in Congress.

Meanwhile, the left is almost salivating over Tlaib’s traditional Palestinian “thobe” and Ilhan Omar’s hijab, once again fetishizing a garment that for millions of women in the Middle East is a symbol of subjugation to an oppressive male patriarchy.

More fetishization of the hijab by the left, a garment that women in the Middle East are ostracized, persecuted, tortured and imprisoned for REFUSING to wear. When will this idiocy cease?

