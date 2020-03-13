First Point of Joe Biden's Coronavirus Action Plan is to Stop "Racism"

The very first point of Joe Biden’s plan to stop the spread of coronavirus in the United States highlights the need to stop “acts of racism.”

Because when dealing with a global pandemic, preventing people’s feelings from being hurt is surely of the utmost importance.

In the first section of Biden’s plan, “Restoring trust, credibility, and common purpose,” curbing misinformation and stopping xenophobia are listed as key goals.

“Stop the political theater and willful misinformation that has heightened confusion and discrimination,” states the plan, adding that “This communication is essential to combating the dangerous epidemic of fear, chaos, and stigmatization that can overtake communities faster than the virus.”

“Acts of racism and xenophobia against the Asian American and Pacific Islander community must not be tolerated,” according to the plan.

In prioritizing the prevention of “racism,” Biden is taking his lead from the World Health Organization, which has repeatedly issued statements attempting policing the language used to describe coronavirus in order to prevent “stigmatization.”

Mainstream media networks and pundits like CNN’s Jim Acosta have also suggested that saying COVID-19 originated in China is xenophobic, even though it’s a fact.

Meanwhile, countries like Singapore and Russia who ignored the WHO’s demand not to profile potential coronavirus victims and closed their borders early have comparatively few coronavirus cases and zero deaths.

As Breitbart highlights, much of the rest of Biden’s coronavirus plan is merely copied from the Trump’s administration’s version.

