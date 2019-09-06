First: Texas Man Charged Under Bump Stock Ban

A Houston man is the first to be charged under a new federal ban on bump stocks, according to reports.

Ajay Dhingra, 43, was allegedly found to be in possession of the accessory which can effectively convert a semi-automatic firearm into a weapon capable of firing ‘full-auto.’

“The rifle-toting Texan came to the attention of US Secret Service agents last month after he fired off an email towards the George W. Bush Foundation — telling the former president to ‘send one of your boys to come and murder me,’ according to federal prosecutors,” the New York Post reports.

“Dhingra had been involuntarily committed to a psychiatric facility in the past and was barred from owning firearms prosecutors said.”

The controversial ban, which came into effect in March, was introduced following the 2017 Las Vegas massacre, of which relatively few details or known motive have ever been revealed to the general public.



