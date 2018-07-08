First trans woman to compete in Miss Universe

The first transgender woman will make history when she competes for the Miss Universe pageant later this year.

Spain’s Miss Universe, 26-year-old Angela Ponce, beat out nearly two dozen other contestants when she won the title last month, Huffington Post reported Friday.

She will be the first transgender woman to compete in the worldwide competition, which is being hosted in the Philippines this December.

Transgender women were banned from competing until 2013 when Canada’s Jenna Talackova challenged the ruling.

