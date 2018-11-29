Fisherman Throws Back Two Tons of Dead Fish Due to EU Fishing Quotas

Image Credits: PX Here / CC0 Public Domain.

A British fisherman has told of his frustration after having to throw two tons of sea bass worth £20,000 back into the sea due to EU fishing quotas.

The fish had already died after being trawled, or were expected to die soon after re-entering the water. Furious Joel Dunn, 32, said that catches of this size are becoming more common, and described the number of sea bass as “phenomenal”. But despite increasing numbers, and fishermen struggling financially, Joel had no choice but to throw back the massive catch. He said that restriction on British fishermen meant he couldn’t land the fish – even though many of them die before they hit the deck.

Mr. Dunn, from Plymouth, Devon, said: “We brought up two tonnes of bass in just one day.”

