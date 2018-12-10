Fishing War Erupts Between UK, France

Image Credits: Robin Millard / Contributor / Getty.

Fishing wars have erupted off the coast of Cornwall – following the “biggest ever invasion” of French trawlers in British waters.

The conflict was sparked when around 16 French fishing crews brazenly swept in to catch sea bass just meters from the UK shore. The aggressive angling has led to further Anglo-French water tensions which are now feared could see a repeat of the so-called ‘Scallop Wars’ scenes earlier this year. That clash, in August, saw violence erupt which led to flares and rocks being thrown aboard competing vessels in the English Channel. UK fisherman say the latest attacking move off Cornwall was made while British boats were moored up due to the bad weather.

Ian Lott, from Maritime Media Services, was watching a boat tracking app when he saw the flock of boats entering UK fishing space and said he believes the French are ‘rubbing our noses in it.’

Read more


