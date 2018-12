Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said Wednesday on “Fox & Friends First” that Robert Mueller and his ongoing Russia probe will “continue to harass the president.”

Although it was reported that Mueller could submit a report to the attorney general as early as mid-February, Fitton said he doesn’t the imminent end coming.

“Even if there is an interim report … I think it’s just going to be a vehicle, [a] continuing vehicle for enemies of the president to harass the president,” he said.

Read more