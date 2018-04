Viktor Orban has delivered a crushing victory in Hungary’s general election securing a third straight term for the prime minister.

The result is likely to send shockwaves across the European Union as the populist leader pursues his nationalistic vision.

The right-wing, anti-immigration leader has long been a thorn in Brussels’ side, and after securing his first consecutive term, he is expected to once again bemoan immigration, crackdown on NGOs and challenge EU integration.

Read more