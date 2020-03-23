Five Students Test Positive for Coronavirus After Spring Break

Five college students who returned from Spring Break despite social distancing guidelines, limiting groups to 10, reported tested positive for the coronavirus.

The University of Tampa students had celebrated the annual college event which several outlets covered as students from all over America defiantly ignored social distancing guidelines in order to party–despite posing a high risk for infection and spreading the deadly Covid-19.

The students are now recovering in self-isolation.

Florida, with a high population density of retired people, has recorded 13 coronavirus-related deaths and 830 cases.



According to NY Daily News, it is unclear whether the students lived on or off campus and how many people were with them throughout the entire proceedings.

In a statement, the school said: “We sincerely wish our students, and any others who may be affected, a full and rapid recovery.”

Florida has come under fire for refusing to close down the beaches, leaving the decision to local governments, in order to facilitate enforcement of social distancing to prevent the further spread of the deadly virus.

According to Breitbart, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had said “the party is over” as many of the state’s beaches and bars had closed down.

Many videos circulated social media showing keen Spring Break attendees undeterred by the coronavirus and willing to continue enjoying themselves in spite of health risks.

As of March 17, the school switched to online classes only, to prevent mass congregations.

According to the college website:

Effective March 17, 2020, all face-to-face instruction has moved online for the rest of the semester. Students are urged to check their UT email account often and respond as necessary to faculty and administrative requests. Residence halls will be open for the remainder of spring semester, until May 9, but will only be available for those students without other housing options. All other students should exercise social distancing and go home.

