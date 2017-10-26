Five Women Accuse Veteran Journalist Mark Halperin of Sexual Harassment: Report

In the course of his time at ABC News, journalist and co-author of Game Change, Mark Halperin, sexually harassed multiple women, according to report released Wednesday night which cites five women who claim to have endured the harassment.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement obtained by CNN. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

The harassment accusations uncovered by CNN allege Halperin propositioned employees for sex, kissed, and grabbed co-workers’ breasts against their will and pressed his erect penis against them while clothed without their consent. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against three of the women.

