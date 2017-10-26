Five Women Accuse Veteran Journalist Mark Halperin of Sexual Harassment: Report

Image Credits: Wiki.

In the course of his time at ABC News, journalist and co-author of Game Change, Mark Halperin, sexually harassed multiple women, according to report released Wednesday night which cites five women who claim to have endured the harassment.

“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin said in a statement obtained by CNN. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize. Under the circumstances, I’m going to take a step back from my day-to-day work while I properly deal with this situation.”

The harassment accusations uncovered by CNN allege Halperin propositioned employees for sex, kissed, and grabbed co-workers’ breasts against their will and pressed his erect penis against them while clothed without their consent. Halperin denies grabbing a woman’s breasts and pressing his genitals against three of the women.

Read more


Related Articles

Clinton campaign spokesman admits Hillary ‘may have known’ about dossier

Clinton campaign spokesman admits Hillary ‘may have known’ about dossier

U.S. News
Comments
Trump On MSM: "I'm So Proud That I've Been Able to Convince People How Fake It Is"

Trump On MSM: “I’m So Proud That I’ve Been Able to Convince People How Fake It Is”

U.S. News
Comments

Creepy Joe Biden Teams Up With Lady Gaga to “Stop Sexual Assault”

U.S. News
Comments

DOJ Clears FBI Informant In Clinton-Era Russian Bribery Scandal To Testify

U.S. News
Comments

Tucker Reveals Las Vegas Security Guard Left The Country Days After Shooting

U.S. News
Comments

Comments