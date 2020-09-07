'F**k White People!' BLM Mob Scream At Elderly Diners, Steal Their Drink & Attack White Man in Pittsburgh

Black Lives Matter rioters on Sunday were filmed screaming “f**k white people” and “f**k the police” at an elderly white couple dining outside at a restaurant in Pittsburgh and then assaulting a white man in the street.

Video shows an African-American agitator screaming “f**k 12” and “f**k white people” at a white couple before giving them the finger.

An African-American woman of size in a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” shirt then approaches their table, steals one of their drinks (which looks to be a beer) and downs it as the couple reacts in shock.

“F**k 12” the first agitator shouts as he slams at table, breaking a glass in the process.

PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/PxZGxpJIca — SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 6, 2020

Another video from the same riot shows the mob attacking a white guy walkign with a bicycle, first slamming a megaphone in his face then bashing him with a skateboard after he swatted the man’s megaphone away.



Police were nowhere to be seen.

PITTSBURGH PA pic.twitter.com/xXn6EQpENb — SuperCop Dr RollerGator PhD from G.A.G.E. (@drrollergator) September 7, 2020

All the assailants could be easily identified if the District Attorney wanted to pursue charges but it’s a Democratic s-hole so odds are they’ll look to charge the white bicyclist for defending himself.

The mob continued harassing people deep into the night (EPILEPSY WARNING):

9/5/20 Pittsburgh, PA | Protesters stop at a restaurant whose owner previously criticized protesters: “You won’t get no peace.” Credit: Christian Snyder pic.twitter.com/ox7q60p6a7 — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) September 6, 2020

9/5/20 Pittsburgh, PA | Protesters shine strobe lights at police and chant at them. Credit: Christian Snyder pic.twitter.com/6pbw91AK3m — Liz Jones (@LizJone26271417) September 6, 2020

