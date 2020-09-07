'F**k White People!' BLM Mob Scream At Elderly Diners, Steal Their Drink & Attack White Man in Pittsburgh

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Black Lives Matter rioters on Sunday were filmed screaming “f**k white people” and “f**k the police” at an elderly white couple dining outside at a restaurant in Pittsburgh and then assaulting a white man in the street.

Video shows an African-American agitator screaming “f**k 12” and “f**k white people” at a white couple before giving them the finger.

An African-American woman of size in a “Nazi Lives Don’t Matter” shirt then approaches their table, steals one of their drinks (which looks to be a beer) and downs it as the couple reacts in shock.

“F**k 12” the first agitator shouts as he slams at table, breaking a glass in the process.

Another video from the same riot shows the mob attacking a white guy walkign with a bicycle, first slamming a megaphone in his face then bashing him with a skateboard after he swatted the man’s megaphone away.


A nurse overseeing the charts of submitted drug tests related to recent Antifa arrests show a mass number of those arrests all have at least one or a combination of intensely dangerous drugs like PCP, Angeldust, Methamphetamine, Crack, Cocaine, and more. Who supplies these protestors with such a large drug cocktail?

Police were nowhere to be seen.

All the assailants could be easily identified if the District Attorney wanted to pursue charges but it’s a Democratic s-hole so odds are they’ll look to charge the white bicyclist for defending himself.

The mob continued harassing people deep into the night (EPILEPSY WARNING):

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Kamala Says Russians May Interfere To Re-Elect Trump; Pelosi Says Trump Is Putin's 'Accomplice'

Video: Kamala Says Russians May Interfere To Re-Elect Trump; Pelosi Says Trump Is Putin’s ‘Accomplice’

U.S. News
Comments
Rand Paul: Funding Given To Rioters Needs To Be Traced, Investigated

Rand Paul: Funding Given To Rioters Needs To Be Traced, Investigated

U.S. News
Comments

Live: Support For Trump Setting Records, While Support For Joe Biden Nowhere To Be Found

U.S. News
Comments

Update on Pregnant Woman Arrested for “Freedom Day” Facebook Post

World News
Comments

Gary Lineker is an Idiot

Hot News
Comments

Comments