'F**k You, Mr. President': Joe Biden's Son Responds To Trump Threat To Probe Ukraine Business Ties

Hunter Biden, son of 2020 Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden, couldn’t contain his anger during a Monday interview over President Trump’s warning the DOJ may investigate his Ukraine business dealings.

Biden, an admitted cocaine addict, told The New Yorker in a fluff interview that he heard of the potential probe as a helicopter was flying overhead.

“I said, ‘I hope they’re taking pictures of us right now. I hope it’s a live feed of the President so he can see just how much I care about the tweets,’” he said. “I don’t care. Fuck you, Mr. President. Here I am, living my life.”

Biden also expressed his dismay that the Trump administration was targeting him, suggesting he was under scrutiny solely for being the former vice president’s son.

“I would never have been able to predict that Donald Trump would have picked me out as the tip of the spear against the one person they believe can beat them,” he said.

Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.) reacted to reports of Biden’s shady business dealings in a May interview, citing Joe Biden threatening Ukraine prosecutors with withholding $1 billion in loan guarantees, if they didn’t drop inquiries into his son over his suspicious kickbacks from a Ukrainian energy company.

“My understanding, this was reported in the New York Times, Joe Biden was asking the prosecutor to lay off of the company that Hunter Biden was working for for $50,000 a month, kicked out of the military, that’s extraordinary,” Paul said on ABC.

“I think the American people will be shocked and dismayed to know that Joe Biden’s son was making $50,000 a month just a couple of months after he was dishonorably discharged from the military for drugs,” he continued.

“$50,000 a month, I think most Americans will be dismayed that the president’s son was doing this while Joe Biden was actually lobbying to have this company, you know, go free of prosecution.”

Around the same time, President Trump told Politico that he’d consider consulting legal options with Attorney General William Barr over Biden’s “very big situation.”

“Because he’s a Democrat it’s about 1/100 the size of the fact that if he were a Republican, it would be a lot bigger,” Trump had said.

