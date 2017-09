Florida Power & Light expecting 4.1 million customers to be affected by power outages during Hurricane Irma. That’s about 9 million people.

“That would be unprecedented for us and probably any utility,” said FPL CEO Eric Silagy Friday.

Silagy held a news conference to update its customers that they are working non-stop ahead of, during, and after the storm.

“I want to reassure our customers that we are prepared for Hurricane Irma.”

