Flake Admits: GOP Rallies Look Like 'Spasms Of Dying Party'

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) bemoaned the direction his party is taking, claiming that the crowds at many Donald Trump and Republican rallies reveal that the GOP is dying.

Asked about Breitbart chief Steve Bannon’s support of defeated Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and how Bannon convinced Trump to inevitably endorse Moore, Flake said he hoped Bannon role in the GOP had now been “marginalized.”

“The last thing we need is to push that — ultra-nationalist — ethno-nationalist, protectionist element of the party,” Flake added. “It’s not good for us.”

Read more


Related Articles

Democrat Running For Congress Indicted For Fraud And Embezzlement

Democrat Running For Congress Indicted For Fraud And Embezzlement

Government
Comments
Trump Lawyer Sticks to Prediction on Quick End to Russia Probe

Trump Lawyer Sticks to Prediction on Quick End to Russia Probe

Government
Comments

Elizabeth Warren, JFK’s Great-Nephew Looking To Take On Trump In 2020

Government
Comments

Donald Trump Taunts Retiring FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe

Government
Comments

Bannon On Trump WH: ‘Javanka’ Railhead Of All Bad Decisions

Government
Comments

Comments