Flake Admits: GOP Rallies Look Like 'Spasms Of Dying Party'

In an interview with ABC News’ Jonathan Karl, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) bemoaned the direction his party is taking, claiming that the crowds at many Donald Trump and Republican rallies reveal that the GOP is dying.

Asked about Breitbart chief Steve Bannon’s support of defeated Alabama GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore and how Bannon convinced Trump to inevitably endorse Moore, Flake said he hoped Bannon role in the GOP had now been “marginalized.”

“The last thing we need is to push that — ultra-nationalist — ethno-nationalist, protectionist element of the party,” Flake added. “It’s not good for us.”

